Explainer - R350 SASSA Social relief of distress grants

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)







Africa is joined by Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA Spokesperson to update listeners on how to apply for the R350 SASSA Social relief of distress grants.







We received an email from a listener yesterday:







Dear Africa

Kindly assist us with the application of Walter Kotsedi to SASSA, he has been trying to apply for the R350 grant from 2020 and turned down 16 times, they claim that he is UIF registered but he even gave them proof from labour that he is not working.



The guy is not working and desperate for assistance please help Sir?

Kind regards

Kenneth