The Rockout Drumming Workout

If you've always admired how entertainers sweat on-stage and probably tone up and shed calories, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about the Rockout Workout that's bringing the workout perks of music performance to your fitness regiment.Hear all about the rocking workout now!
Africa speaks to Jermaine Carelese, Spokesperson at CapeTown Fire and Resue Services to get an update on the Somerset West fire
Civil society organisation Defend our Democracy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be forthright about the robbery at his at his Phala Phala farm. Africa speaks to Rev Moss Ntlha, member of the Secretariat at Defend our Democracy
Buying a flat/apartment? You need to understand the levies for you sectional title and what it covers. Africa speaks to Hershel Jawitz, the CEO at Jawitz Properties to get all the information.
Liezel van der Westhuizen shares details about the inspiring figure who's on her raydar, that's a Champion adrenalin junkie with a heart of gold that's inspiring the next generation in his sport.
Africa chats to Sbu Mjikeliso is the Deputy Editor at Sport24 about URC semi-finals matches taking place this weekend.
Africa speaks to Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson about the rumours of a nations shutdown due to the recent spike in fuel prices and associated increases in taxi fares
I Deserve It is a social enterprise and skills development agency, focused on empowering the community through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities. Africa chats to Amiena Pastor, director of the organisation to learn about their work
Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events
Africa chats to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, about the AFCON qualifying match between Morocco and Bafana Bafana
After 2 months since the KZN floods, National treasury still has not accessed the R1bn for disaster relief. Africa speaks to Imtiaz Syed is the Party Leader at Active Citizen Coalition to weigh in on the situation.