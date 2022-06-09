What happens to your credit scare after undergoing debt review?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago. 13 June 2022 7:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time. 13 June 2022 5:59 PM
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details. 13 June 2022 5:45 PM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery. 13 June 2022 8:08 AM
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen. 13 June 2022 12:56 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100 Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and bud... 13 June 2022 5:38 PM
Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent. 13 June 2022 12:33 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
What happens to your credit scare after undergoing debt review?

What happens to your credit scare after undergoing debt review?

9 June 2022 5:20 AM

: Africa speaks to Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to find out how a debt review can effect your credit record


Update on Louresnford fire

13 June 2022 6:02 AM

Africa speaks to Jermaine Carelese, Spokesperson at CapeTown Fire and Resue Services to get an update on the Somerset West fire

Defend Our Democracy calls on Ramaphosa to be upfront about robbery

13 June 2022 5:53 AM

Civil society organisation Defend our Democracy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be forthright about the robbery at his at his Phala Phala farm. Africa speaks to Rev Moss Ntlha, member of the Secretariat at Defend our Democracy

Everything you need to know about paying levies

13 June 2022 5:43 AM

Buying a flat/apartment? You need to understand the levies for you sectional title and what it covers. Africa speaks to Hershel Jawitz, the CEO at Jawitz Properties to get all the information. 

Motivation Monday: Xtreme Sports and Inspiring the Next Generation

13 June 2022 5:40 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen shares details about the inspiring figure who's on her raydar, that's a Champion adrenalin junkie with a heart of gold that's inspiring the next generation in his sport.

URC semi-finals: what to expect

10 June 2022 6:00 AM

Africa chats to Sbu Mjikeliso  is the Deputy Editor at Sport24 about URC semi-finals matches taking place this weekend.

National Taxi Alliance distance themselves from national shutdown rumours

10 June 2022 5:30 AM

Africa speaks to Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson about the rumours of a nations shutdown due to the recent spike in fuel prices and associated increases in taxi fares

NPO I Deserve It is empowering communities through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities

10 June 2022 5:10 AM

I Deserve It is a social enterprise and skills development agency, focused on empowering the community through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities. Africa chats to Amiena Pastor, director of the organisation to learn about their work

Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

10 June 2022 5:07 AM

Every Friday, our  resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events

AFCON qualifiers: Morocco v Bafana Bafana

9 June 2022 10:06 AM

Africa chats to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, about the AFCON qualifying match between Morocco and Bafana Bafana

R1bn disaster relief for KZN still not accessed, Godongwana accepts no responsibility

9 June 2022 5:25 AM

After 2 months since the KZN floods, National treasury still has not accessed the R1bn  for disaster relief. Africa speaks to Imtiaz Syed is the Party Leader at Active Citizen Coalition to weigh in on the situation. 

Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

Local Business

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

Opinion Politics

Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan

Local

Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets

Local

Residents of an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai promised houses after fire

13 June 2022 7:46 PM

Judgment reserved in the EFF vs AfriForum case

13 June 2022 7:35 PM

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

