Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events
Africa speaks to SA Fly Magazine's Editor Guy Leitch in Comair being in provisional liquidationLISTEN TO PODCAST
As fears of taps running dry in Nelson Mandela Bay grow, aid organisation Gift of the Givers is there, trying to help. Africa speaks to Gift of the Givers Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to find out what is needed in the area.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It's Men's Mental Health Week. Africa speaks to the Mark van der Walt, Mankind Project's National Centre Director about the work they're doing in South Africa to heal men.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Latest fit tech hitting SA's shores. Body Roll into fitness benefits!
Synopsis: Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tests out the full-body recovery machine - It's like a heated, mega-size, vibrating foam roller - at Body Roll Cape Town. Roll with us as we discuss this fresh fit tech!
Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis has worsened with the Impofu Dam level dropping too low for extraction. Here to give us the latest is National Department of Water Affairs Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau...LISTEN TO PODCAST
If you've always been curious how Mission: Impossible's Tom Cruise stays Movie Star youthful, then tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses how the Top Gun: Maverick blockbuster star maintains his youthful looks and stays fit. Hint: Its possible for you too!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Jermaine Carelese, Spokesperson at CapeTown Fire and Resue Services to get an update on the Somerset West fireLISTEN TO PODCAST
Civil society organisation Defend our Democracy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be forthright about the robbery at his at his Phala Phala farm. Africa speaks to Rev Moss Ntlha, member of the Secretariat at Defend our DemocracyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Buying a flat/apartment? You need to understand the levies for you sectional title and what it covers. Africa speaks to Hershel Jawitz, the CEO at Jawitz Properties to get all the information.LISTEN TO PODCAST