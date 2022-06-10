NPO I Deserve It is empowering communities through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] Rob Worthington-Smith, founder of FarSightFirms.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Worthington-Smith - Analyst and Founder at FarSightFirms
Today at 18:50
PayMeNow founders on changing the youth's spending habits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bryan Habana - co-founder of PayMeNow
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
View all Business
To type or not to type: What dating people who are similar to your ex could mean Thabo Mbluli speaks to callers about whether dating people who are similar to your ex signals that you're not over them, or if you... 15 June 2022 2:21 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
NPO I Deserve It is empowering communities through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities

NPO I Deserve It is empowering communities through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities

10 June 2022 5:10 AM

I Deserve It is a social enterprise and skills development agency, focused on empowering the community through skills, job creation, and trade opportunities. Africa chats to Amiena Pastor, director of the organisation to learn about their work


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Comair's Provisional Liquidation

15 June 2022 6:00 AM

Africa speaks to SA Fly Magazine's Editor Guy Leitch in Comair being in provisional liquidation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers in Nelson Mandela Bay

15 June 2022 5:25 AM

As fears of taps running dry in Nelson Mandela Bay grow, aid organisation Gift of the Givers is there, trying to help. Africa speaks to Gift of the Givers Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to find out what is needed in the area.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ManKind Project on Men's Mental Health Week

15 June 2022 5:09 AM

It's Men's Mental Health Week. Africa speaks to the Mark van der Walt, Mankind Project's National Centre Director about the work they're doing in South Africa to heal men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest fit tech hitting SA's shores. Body Roll into fitness benefits!

15 June 2022 5:06 AM

Latest fit tech hitting SA's shores. Body Roll into fitness benefits!
Synopsis: Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tests out the full-body recovery machine -  It's like a heated, mega-size, vibrating foam roller - at Body Roll Cape Town. Roll with us as we discuss this fresh fit tech!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day Zero Looms in Nelson Mandela Bay

14 June 2022 5:30 AM

Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis has worsened with the Impofu Dam level dropping too low for extraction. Here to give us the latest is National Department of Water Affairs Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Delays in appointments for visa's to several countries are causing a lot of unhappiness.

14 June 2022 5:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mission Possible: The Fitness Habits Tom Cruise Follows to Stay Young

14 June 2022 5:07 AM

If you've always been curious how Mission: Impossible's Tom Cruise stays Movie Star youthful, then tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses how the Top Gun: Maverick blockbuster star maintains his youthful looks and stays fit. Hint: Its possible for you too!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Louresnford fire

13 June 2022 6:02 AM

Africa speaks to Jermaine Carelese, Spokesperson at CapeTown Fire and Resue Services to get an update on the Somerset West fire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Defend Our Democracy calls on Ramaphosa to be upfront about robbery

13 June 2022 5:53 AM

Civil society organisation Defend our Democracy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be forthright about the robbery at his at his Phala Phala farm. Africa speaks to Rev Moss Ntlha, member of the Secretariat at Defend our Democracy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everything you need to know about paying levies

13 June 2022 5:43 AM

Buying a flat/apartment? You need to understand the levies for you sectional title and what it covers. Africa speaks to Hershel Jawitz, the CEO at Jawitz Properties to get all the information. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply

Local

Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences

Local Business

[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

World

EWN Highlights

Auditor-General not optimistic about the future of 247 struggling municipalities

15 June 2022 6:57 PM

'We should consider importing crude oil from Russia' - Mantashe tells Parly

15 June 2022 6:51 PM

EC rapist who lured women on Facebook handed a hefty jail sentence

15 June 2022 6:48 PM

