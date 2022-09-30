CSI: Mintlangu Sports Foundation

Africa is joined by William Masolo | Technical Director Coach at Mintlangu Sports Foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist.





Mintlangu Sports Foundation (MSF) is a non-profit organisation created to provide activities and opportunities for the youth, regardless of race, religion or economic status in our communities.



● The NPO wants to enhance the lives of young people living in disadvantaged communities through sports activities that are rooted in skills development, education and inspire hard work, a winning attitude and ethical principles, through their programs, they hope to instil discipline, knowledge, and opportunities for our children to enable them to be successful in their adult lives.





● The vision is to offer better training that is safe, balanced, secure, and enjoyable in all respects, together with the environment in which everyone can reach and exceed individual and team objectives. Striving for these goals, we will actively encourage everyone to understand and support those in their sporting and recreational pursuit.

● In total, we have 100 kids under a coaching clique spearheaded by professional coaches in the categories u13/15/17/19