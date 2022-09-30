CSI: Mintlangu Sports Foundation

Africa is joined by William Masolo | Technical Director Coach at Mintlangu Sports Foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist.
Mintlangu Sports Foundation (MSF) is a non-profit organisation created to provide activities and opportunities for the youth, regardless of race, religion or economic status in our communities.
● The NPO wants to enhance the lives of young people living in disadvantaged communities through sports activities that are rooted in skills development, education and inspire hard work, a winning attitude and ethical principles, through their programs, they hope to instil discipline, knowledge, and opportunities for our children to enable them to be successful in their adult lives.
● The vision is to offer better training that is safe, balanced, secure, and enjoyable in all respects, together with the environment in which everyone can reach and exceed individual and team objectives. Striving for these goals, we will actively encourage everyone to understand and support those in their sporting and recreational pursuit.
● In total, we have 100 kids under a coaching clique spearheaded by professional coaches in the categories u13/15/17/19
Prof Angela Mathee | Director at South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked InsuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Brent Walsh | CEO at Berries ZA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Sampson Mamphweli | Director: Centre for Renewable Energy Studies Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Roger Lotz Franchisee | Rawson Properties Helderberg - Somerset WestLISTEN TO PODCAST
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kalie Naidoo | Clinical Psychologist and Social Worker at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E |LISTEN TO PODCAST