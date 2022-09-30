MTN 8 semi-final

Africa is joined by Masebe Qina, Journalist at Soccer Laduma to talk about the MTN8 semi-final first leg taking place this weekend.
Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu will face-off on Sunday at the FNB stadium.
Kicks off at 15:30
