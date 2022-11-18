Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg

Africa is joined by Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs journalist to talk about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the United Kingdom and the importance of the meeting.





President Ramaphosa is currently in the UK and was invited by King Charles III and is the first foreign leader to be invited to Buckingham Palace after the Queens death.





Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson addressed the media on Wednesday and said that the visit is considered a "hugely significant moment" and that this is South Africa's fourth state visit to the UK since the advent of democracy in SA in 1994, following the visits of presidents Nelson Mandela in 1996, Thabo Mbeki in 2002 and Jacob Zuma in 2010.

