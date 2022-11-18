The South African Mens Foundation

Africa is joined by Garron Gsell, CEO & Founder at The Men’s Foundation of South Africa to talk about the work they do in promoting men's health through various campaigns.
Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.
Africa is joined by Patricia Pillay | CEO at Beer Association of SA to talk about the economic impact of the beer sector in South Africa. The Beer Indaba was by Oxford Economics with esteemed guest focusing on the job creation, economic relief and manufacturing the substance brings not only South Africa but across the globe.
Africa is joined by Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs journalist to talk about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the United Kingdom and the importance of the meeting.
President Ramaphosa is currently in the UK and was invited by King Charles III and is the first foreign leader to be invited to Buckingham Palace after the Queens death.
Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson addressed the media on Wednesday and said that the visit is considered a "hugely significant moment" and that this is South Africa's fourth state visit to the UK since the advent of democracy in SA in 1994, following the visits of presidents Nelson Mandela in 1996, Thabo Mbeki in 2002 and Jacob Zuma in 2010.
Africa is joined by Professor Colleen Adnams, Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town to talk about kids who have suffer from Intellectual disability, specifically (FAS) and the long term effects. Disability Rights Awareness Month is observed annually from the 3rd of November to the 3rd December.
Whether you're a fitness spectator, athlete or a first time participant, there's the Ultra Trail Cape Town coming up, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details on when, where, and how you can go about finding your fitness bliss.
Tune in as she gives us all the details on how you can enjoy the race!
Africa is joined by Dr Alex Mashilo from the South African Communist Party (SACP) to reflect on the Constitutional Court ruling yesterday that former SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus should be released from jail in 10 days.
Africa is joined by Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson to talk about what measures the Health Department has put in place to mitigate the impact that the Public Servant Association strike will have on South Africans needing healthcare at hospitals and clinics.
Africa is joined by Sean Bradley, Chief Business Development Officer at Travelwings Africa to talk about how South Africans can boost the Tourism sector simply by booking their next 'staycation'.
Featuring everything from space to sport and stars, you don't want to miss this! Ever wondered what kinds of people try fitness adventures like desert treks? Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the Laureus Challenge 2022 and the incredible individuals set to take the desert by storm.
Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel to talk about the Supreme Court of Appeal ( SCA ) expected to hand down its ruling on the legality of former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole later today.
Africa is joined by Maritza Van Rooyen, Property Practitioner at Just Property to reflect on the Home Loan Report for October 2022 indicating that most South Africans are currently getting higher interest rates for their home loans.