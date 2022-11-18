SOCCER: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Ticketmaster and servant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Consumer ninja - Black Friday from a consumer's point of view
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kobus Eksteen - NielsenIQ Sub Saharan Africa Analytics Director
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Amanda Dambuza, founder and group CEO UYANDISWA,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Dambuza - Founder and Group CEO UYANDISWA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages. 23 November 2022 2:17 PM
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and... 23 November 2022 11:43 AM
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action T... 22 November 2022 5:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring y... 22 November 2022 12:25 PM
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid? Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance. 23 November 2022 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
SOCCER: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

SOCCER: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

18 November 2022 4:07 AM

Africa is joined by Kurt Buckerfield, Senior football journalist and writer at Soccer Laduma to talk about the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup. The 22nd edition of the tournament is set to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. The opening match is between Qatar and Ecuador and kick-off at the Al-Bayt Stadium is at 18h00 on Sunday.


Why beer is the hardest working beverage

23 November 2022 4:15 AM

Africa is joined by Patricia Pillay | CEO at Beer Association of SA to talk about the economic impact of the beer sector in South Africa. The Beer Indaba was by Oxford Economics with esteemed guest focusing on the job creation, economic relief and manufacturing the substance brings not only South Africa but across the globe.

Analysis: Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the UK

23 November 2022 3:57 AM

Africa is joined by Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs journalist to talk about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the United Kingdom and the importance of the meeting.


President Ramaphosa is currently in the UK and was invited by King Charles III and is the first foreign leader to be invited to Buckingham Palace after the Queens death.


Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson addressed the media on Wednesday and said that the visit is considered a "hugely significant moment" and that this is South Africa's fourth state visit to the UK since the advent of democracy in SA in 1994, following the visits of presidents Nelson Mandela in 1996, Thabo Mbeki in 2002 and Jacob Zuma in 2010.

Disability Awareness Month: Intellectual disability Prof Colleen Adnams | Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town

23 November 2022 3:25 AM

Africa is joined by Professor  Colleen Adnams, Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town to talk about kids  who have suffer from Intellectual disability, specifically (FAS) and the long term effects. Disability Rights Awareness Month is observed annually from the 3rd of November to the 3rd December.

Ultra Fitness Focus on the Ultra Trail Cape Town

23 November 2022 3:22 AM

Whether you're a fitness spectator, athlete or a first time participant, there's the Ultra Trail Cape Town coming up, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details on when, where, and how you can go about finding your fitness bliss.

Tune in as she gives us all the details on how you can enjoy the race! 

SACP react to Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, is to be released on parole

22 November 2022 4:25 AM

Africa is joined by Dr Alex Mashilo from the South African Communist Party (SACP) to reflect on the Constitutional Court ruling yesterday that former SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus should be released from jail in 10 days.

PSA strike affecting health care facilities

22 November 2022 3:42 AM

Africa is joined by Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson to talk about what measures the Health Department has put in place to mitigate the impact that the  Public Servant Association strike will have on South Africans needing healthcare at hospitals and clinics.

Travel & Tourism Feature: Staycations boosting Tourism sector

22 November 2022 3:10 AM

Africa is joined by Sean Bradley,  Chief Business Development Officer at Travelwings Africa to talk about how South Africans can boost the Tourism sector simply by booking their next 'staycation'.

Monday Motivation - Four Day Fitness Function For Four Elites: The Laureus Challenge 2022

22 November 2022 3:09 AM

Featuring everything from space to sport and stars, you don't want to miss this! Ever wondered what kinds of people try fitness adventures like desert treks? Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the Laureus Challenge 2022 and the incredible individuals set to take the desert by storm. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal ( SCA ) rules on former Presidents medical parol

21 November 2022 3:34 AM

Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel to talk about the Supreme Court of Appeal ( SCA ) expected to hand down its ruling on the legality of former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole later today.

Property Feature: Things not looking good for individuals hoping to get a home loan in the next few months

21 November 2022 3:03 AM

Africa is joined by Maritza Van Rooyen, Property Practitioner at Just Property to reflect on the Home Loan Report for October 2022 indicating that most South Africans are currently getting higher interest rates for their home loans.

