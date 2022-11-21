Property Feature: Things not looking good for individuals hoping to get a home loan in the next few months

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong The 25th of November to the 10th of December marks 16 days of Activism, which is a global campaign to combat femicides and gender-... 25 November 2022 4:56 PM
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woo... 25 November 2022 11:06 AM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government ActionSA has welcomed the withdrawal of another motion of no confidence against the City of Johannesburg mayor. 25 November 2022 3:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021. 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned. 25 November 2022 2:14 PM
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype? When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom. 25 November 2022 10:49 AM
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-lean... 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property Feature: Things not looking good for individuals hoping to get a home loan in the next few months

Property Feature: Things not looking good for individuals hoping to get a home loan in the next few months

21 November 2022 3:03 AM

Africa is joined by Maritza Van Rooyen, Property Practitioner at Just Property to reflect on the Home Loan Report for October 2022 indicating that most South Africans are currently getting higher interest rates for their home loans.


RUGBY: England vs South Africa

25 November 2022 4:12 AM

Africa is joined by Jan De Koning, Editor at Rugby365.Com to talk about the rugby test match between South Africa and England this weekend.
  kick-off  at Twickenham Stadium is 19:30 (SA time).

CSI: The Autism Care Foundation

25 November 2022 3:09 AM

Guest: Lynn  Boyd | Social Worker at The Autism Care Foundation

Africa is joined by Lynn Boyd | Social Worker at The Autism Care Foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. The Autism Care Foundation serves the special needs community. Individuals with ASD along with their families are provided counselling and intervention.

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

25 November 2022 3:07 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.

Shocking crime stats, Western Cape leading the pack...

24 November 2022 4:07 AM

Africa is joined by Reagan Allen, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight to reflect on the shocking 2nd Quarter crime statistics for 2022/23 released on Wednesday by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Final Interest rate announcement for the year

24 November 2022 3:43 AM

Africa is joined by Frank Blackmore | Economist at KPMG to talk about what South Africans can expect from the final Interest rate announcement for the year. The South African Reserve Bank is set to make the announcement  on Thursday.


Due to the current week economic climate, economists are expecting  the central bank to raise rates by 100 basis points (bp).

Fitness Fun for Test it out Thursday: Liezel puts Virgin Active's new Cycle classes to the test!

24 November 2022 3:17 AM

Level up your weekly fitness plan with new Virgin Active classes that our own resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has put to the test. Want to know more?
Tune in this Test it out Thursday, as Liezel discusses the classes she tried, and the brands plans for leveling YOU up in fitness and sports.

Why beer is the hardest working beverage

23 November 2022 4:15 AM

Africa is joined by Patricia Pillay | CEO at Beer Association of SA to talk about the economic impact of the beer sector in South Africa. The Beer Indaba was by Oxford Economics with esteemed guest focusing on the job creation, economic relief and manufacturing the substance brings not only South Africa but across the globe.

Analysis: Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the UK

23 November 2022 3:57 AM

Africa is joined by Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs journalist to talk about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the United Kingdom and the importance of the meeting.


President Ramaphosa is currently in the UK and was invited by King Charles III and is the first foreign leader to be invited to Buckingham Palace after the Queens death.


Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson addressed the media on Wednesday and said that the visit is considered a "hugely significant moment" and that this is South Africa's fourth state visit to the UK since the advent of democracy in SA in 1994, following the visits of presidents Nelson Mandela in 1996, Thabo Mbeki in 2002 and Jacob Zuma in 2010.

Disability Awareness Month: Intellectual disability Prof Colleen Adnams | Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town

23 November 2022 3:25 AM

Africa is joined by Professor  Colleen Adnams, Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town to talk about kids  who have suffer from Intellectual disability, specifically (FAS) and the long term effects. Disability Rights Awareness Month is observed annually from the 3rd of November to the 3rd December.

Ultra Fitness Focus on the Ultra Trail Cape Town

23 November 2022 3:22 AM

Whether you're a fitness spectator, athlete or a first time participant, there's the Ultra Trail Cape Town coming up, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details on when, where, and how you can go about finding your fitness bliss.

Tune in as she gives us all the details on how you can enjoy the race! 

ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government

Politics

'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

Lifestyle

16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Esdimeni Inquest: Lawyer pokes holes in Makgabo Manamela’s testimony

25 November 2022 6:51 PM

Nkoana-Mashabane wants to see women become self-sufficient and stand on own feet

25 November 2022 6:02 PM

KZN Cogta appeals to public for info on murder of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu

25 November 2022 5:23 PM

