Property Feature: Things not looking good for individuals hoping to get a home loan in the next few months

Africa is joined by Maritza Van Rooyen, Property Practitioner at Just Property to reflect on the Home Loan Report for October 2022 indicating that most South Africans are currently getting higher interest rates for their home loans.
Africa is joined by Jan De Koning, Editor at Rugby365.Com to talk about the rugby test match between South Africa and England this weekend.
kick-off at Twickenham Stadium is 19:30 (SA time).
Guest: Lynn Boyd | Social Worker at The Autism Care Foundation
Africa is joined by Lynn Boyd | Social Worker at The Autism Care Foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. The Autism Care Foundation serves the special needs community. Individuals with ASD along with their families are provided counselling and intervention.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.
Africa is joined by Reagan Allen, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight to reflect on the shocking 2nd Quarter crime statistics for 2022/23 released on Wednesday by Police Minister Bheki Cele.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Frank Blackmore | Economist at KPMG to talk about what South Africans can expect from the final Interest rate announcement for the year. The South African Reserve Bank is set to make the announcement on Thursday.
Due to the current week economic climate, economists are expecting the central bank to raise rates by 100 basis points (bp).
Level up your weekly fitness plan with new Virgin Active classes that our own resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has put to the test. Want to know more?
Tune in this Test it out Thursday, as Liezel discusses the classes she tried, and the brands plans for leveling YOU up in fitness and sports.
Africa is joined by Patricia Pillay | CEO at Beer Association of SA to talk about the economic impact of the beer sector in South Africa. The Beer Indaba was by Oxford Economics with esteemed guest focusing on the job creation, economic relief and manufacturing the substance brings not only South Africa but across the globe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs journalist to talk about President Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the United Kingdom and the importance of the meeting.
President Ramaphosa is currently in the UK and was invited by King Charles III and is the first foreign leader to be invited to Buckingham Palace after the Queens death.
Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson addressed the media on Wednesday and said that the visit is considered a "hugely significant moment" and that this is South Africa's fourth state visit to the UK since the advent of democracy in SA in 1994, following the visits of presidents Nelson Mandela in 1996, Thabo Mbeki in 2002 and Jacob Zuma in 2010.
Africa is joined by Professor Colleen Adnams, Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town to talk about kids who have suffer from Intellectual disability, specifically (FAS) and the long term effects. Disability Rights Awareness Month is observed annually from the 3rd of November to the 3rd December.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Whether you're a fitness spectator, athlete or a first time participant, there's the Ultra Trail Cape Town coming up, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details on when, where, and how you can go about finding your fitness bliss.
Tune in as she gives us all the details on how you can enjoy the race!