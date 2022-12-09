President Joe Biden hosting an African Leaders Summit

Africa is joined by Dr Jenny Edge, Head breast and endocrine unit at Tygerberg Hospital and Brigitta Kepkey, Coordinator of the Doctoral and Postdoctoral Office at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science at Stellenbosch University to talk about their research on Breast Cancer and why South African women find it hard to stick to treatment options.





Dr Jenny and Brigitta says that there were personal, environmental, and structural factors that influenced a patient’s ability to be adherent. These included access to transport, socioeconomic level, and social support.

