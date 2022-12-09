Africa is joined by Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick to talk about President Joe Biden hosting an African Leaders Summit.
The summit is set to take place next week from 13 - 15 December.
Africa is joined by Dr Sibongile Walaza, Senior Epidemiologist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to talk about the increase in 'whooping cough' cases in the country and why parents should be concerned.
The NICD have confirmed the increase in pertussis cases has been reported in South Africa among children younger than five years of age, particularly among infants younger than three months of age.
Africa is joined by Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education Spokesperson to respond to an email we received from a concerned parent about two schools in Gauteng who are withholding school reports due to unpaid school fees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Thomas Brennan, CEO at Franc to talk about how parents can get their children to save and invest this festive season instead of using pocket money on toys.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Here's motivation to keep you fit this festive season, thanks to our resident fitness enthusiast. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen dishes on how to stay on track, and be motivated & inspired during the season of sunshine and plenty!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Dr Jenny Edge, Head breast and endocrine unit at Tygerberg Hospital and Brigitta Kepkey, Coordinator of the Doctoral and Postdoctoral Office at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science at Stellenbosch University to talk about their research on Breast Cancer and why South African women find it hard to stick to treatment options.
Dr Jenny and Brigitta says that there were personal, environmental, and structural factors that influenced a patient’s ability to be adherent. These included access to transport, socioeconomic level, and social support.
Africa is joined by Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute for Research And Development to reflect on the debate that took place in the National Assembly yesterday.
MPs voted on the report of the Section 89 Independent Panel which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office with regard to the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala Farm.
Africa is joined by Mary Phadi | President at Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) to reflect on South African trucker drivers buckling under pressure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now to talk about Members of Parliament who are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism to talk about why South Africans have put a strict budget on their festive travels.LISTEN TO PODCAST