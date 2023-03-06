Public service strike goes ahead on Monday, despite Labour Court interdict

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter? Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe. 4 July 2023 2:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire All the news you need to know. 4 July 2023 1:50 PM
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
View all Local
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
Coallitions must focus on issues, not party politics - M Beaumont (ActionSA) Ahead of the 2024 elections, the DA is aiming to form an alliance with smaller political parties through their 'Moonshot Pact'. 4 July 2023 8:59 AM
View all Politics
JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative The Johannesburg Roads Agency has partnered with corporations to keep lights at key intersections on during loadshedding. 4 July 2023 4:46 PM
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car How fast can you actually go? 4 July 2023 5:54 PM
How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand. 4 July 2023 3:09 PM
Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will The 30-year-old anonymous fan reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but... 4 July 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Public service strike goes ahead on Monday, despite Labour Court interdict

Public service strike goes ahead on Monday, despite Labour Court interdict

6 March 2023 5:33 AM

The National Education Health Workers Union (Nehawu) plans to go on an indefinite strike from Monday over wages.

The Labour Court has, however, interdicted the strike.

Nehawu has consulted with its lawyers and plans to forge ahead with the strike.

"...We were interdicted on the eve of the strike… It came as a surprise… The judge didn’t mention any reasons… We filed for an appeal yesterday… That order interdicting our strike has been suspended… That means our strike proceeding today is protected… it commences today..."

- Zola Saphetha, General Secretary, Nehawu

Africa Melane interviewed Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Netball SA – leadership within SASCOC lacks

5 July 2023 4:27 AM

Guest: Veronica Van Dyk | Shadow Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: An update on the market – the impact of the interest rate

5 July 2023 4:24 AM

Guest: AB Viljoen | Sales Agent with ReMax

Africa Melane is in conversation with AB Viljoen, an agent with ReMax diving into the current property market and its obstacles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana making headlines

4 July 2023 2:34 PM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Delmain Faver, a journalist with Soccer Laduma, in relation to the recent Banyana-Banyana walk-off, when due to play Botswana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA is encouraging smaller parties to back them in coalition legislation

4 July 2023 5:38 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Michael Beaumont of ActionSA, to get comment on a recent statement by the DA, calling for parties to support the new coalition legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Tuesday: What NOT to forget, when travelling

4 July 2023 5:15 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Paula Martini – a travel agent that assists travellers all over South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Storm Centre is a fitness centre specializing in Barrestrong, Barrefit, WTFit and HIIT Resistance

4 July 2023 5:13 AM

Africa Melane chats health and wellness with Storm Corbett, the owner of The Storm Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom ramps up winter maintenance

3 July 2023 5:27 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Ruse Moleshe, an energy analyst shedding light on Eskom's recent press-statement

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's recent weather – explained

30 June 2023 5:43 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Dr Peter Johnston, a climate sceintist who is shedding light on our recent weather events.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elijah Cottle, who has been diagnosed with Acute Flaccide Myletis (AFM) a healthy little boy which is now paralyzed, and wheelchair bound from AFM .

30 June 2023 5:11 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Dino Cottle, whose son Elijah, is currently living with acute flaccid myelitis. His condition requires him to be flown to Ohio,USA – for surgery.

Want to get in touch with Elijah's family? - https://www.instagram.com/elijah.cottle/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

30 June 2023 5:08 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Not In My Name want answers after female pupil found dead at Pretoria school

Local

JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative

Local Business

Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

Sport

Kwezanamuhla: Lizoqalwa phansi icala likaMeyiwa, idl' ubhedu iMo Faya kaDJ Sbu

4 July 2023 9:44 PM

The day that was: Vicious attack by Mashatile's security, Meyiwa trial restart

4 July 2023 9:44 PM

Brink accuses Lesufi of ignoring calls to assist Hammanskraal cholera victims

4 July 2023 7:52 PM

