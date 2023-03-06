Public service strike goes ahead on Monday, despite Labour Court interdict

The National Education Health Workers Union (Nehawu) plans to go on an indefinite strike from Monday over wages.



The Labour Court has, however, interdicted the strike.



Nehawu has consulted with its lawyers and plans to forge ahead with the strike.



"...We were interdicted on the eve of the strike… It came as a surprise… The judge didn’t mention any reasons… We filed for an appeal yesterday… That order interdicting our strike has been suspended… That means our strike proceeding today is protected… it commences today..."



- Zola Saphetha, General Secretary, Nehawu



Africa Melane interviewed Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha.