UPDATE: Eastern Cape Floods

Wasanga is joined by the Johannesburg Children’s Home Director, Annette Brokensha to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. The Johannesburg Children’s Home is a registered Non-Profit Organisation (NPO 001-034) and Public Benefit Organisation (PBO 18/11/13/1111) which provides a safe refuge for up to 64 children of all races who have been found in need of care by the Children’s Court.

