Universal Safety Oversight Audit underway testing Air safety in South Africa

Africa is joined by Executive: Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Phindiwe Gwebu to talk about the Universal Safety Oversight Audit currently underway, testing air safety in the country.
Wasanga is joined by the Johannesburg Children’s Home Director, Annette Brokensha to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. The Johannesburg Children’s Home is a registered Non-Profit Organisation (NPO 001-034) and Public Benefit Organisation (PBO 18/11/13/1111) which provides a safe refuge for up to 64 children of all races who have been found in need of care by the Children’s Court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined by South African Communist Party (SACP) Acting Spokesperson, Mhlekwa Nxumalo to talk about why they’re calling for an inquest into the late Chris Hani.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined by Deputy Ombudsman at the Credit Ombud, Reana Steyn to talk about what listeners should do if their bank accounts are frozen. If a bank suspects fraud or illegal activity, it may temporarily block access to the account and ask you to confirm certain details.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Under Armour has leveled up their training gear, with a versatile trainer fit for review by our resident fitness enthusiast. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her training experience and fitness insights on Under Armour's latest sneaker. Don't miss the verdict of what Liezel's put to the test for you!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined South African Tourism Global Manager: PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Thandiwe Mathibela to talk about how South African tourism is preparing for the busy Easter season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined by Nutritional consultant and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao to reflect on a study that indicates magnesium deficiency linked to high rates of anaemia amongst women.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Liezel van der Westhuizen is ready to share some insider knowledge on fresh Guidepost tech in the health space, that's transforming healthcare like diabetes care and so much more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined by Senior Associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Leila Moosa to talk about why menstrual leave should be made available to South African women. Last month Spain became the first European country to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined by Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO to talk about the National Treasury’s exempting Eskom from the annual reporting of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenses, and assures South Africans of its commitment to complying with applicable legislationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running at night, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more!LISTEN TO PODCAST