Universal Safety Oversight Audit underway testing Air safety in South Africa

Latest Local
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations. 6 April 2023 7:21 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
'It's not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Universal Safety Oversight Audit underway testing Air safety in South Africa

28 March 2023 6:06 AM

Universal Safety Oversight Audit underway testing Air safety in South Africa

28 March 2023 6:06 AM

Africa is joined by Executive: Corporate Services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Phindiwe Gwebu to talk about the Universal Safety Oversight Audit currently underway, testing air safety in the country.


CSI: The Johannesburg Children’s Home

6 April 2023 6:06 AM

Wasanga is joined by the Johannesburg Children’s Home Director, Annette Brokensha to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. The Johannesburg Children’s Home is a registered Non-Profit Organisation (NPO 001-034) and Public Benefit Organisation (PBO 18/11/13/1111) which provides a safe refuge for up to 64 children of all races who have been found in need of care by the Children’s Court.

SACP Call for inquest into Chris Hani’s assassination

6 April 2023 5:24 AM

Wasanga is joined by South African Communist Party (SACP) Acting Spokesperson, Mhlekwa Nxumalo to talk about why they’re calling for an inquest into the late Chris Hani.

Finance: what to do if your bank account is frozen

6 April 2023 5:03 AM

Wasanga is joined by Deputy Ombudsman at the Credit Ombud, Reana Steyn to talk about what listeners should do if their bank accounts are frozen. If a bank suspects fraud or illegal activity, it may temporarily block access to the account and ask you to confirm certain details.

Test it out Thursday: Step Foot into Fitness Perks with Under Armour's Flow Dynamic Versatile Trainer

6 April 2023 4:59 AM

Under Armour has leveled up their training gear, with a versatile trainer fit for review by our resident fitness enthusiast. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her training experience and fitness insights on Under Armour's latest sneaker. Don't miss the verdict of what Liezel's put to the test for you!

SA Tourism prepares for a busy Easter season

5 April 2023 5:24 AM

Wasanga is joined South African Tourism Global Manager: PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Thandiwe Mathibela to talk about how South African tourism is preparing for the busy Easter season.

Health: Magnesium deficiency linked to high rates of anaemia amongst women

5 April 2023 5:04 AM

Wasanga is joined by Nutritional consultant and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao to reflect on a study that indicates magnesium deficiency linked to high rates of anaemia amongst women.

Health & Wellness News: Award-Winning Chatbot Tech can Transform YOUR health - This is how even diabetes care changes...

5 April 2023 4:56 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen is ready to share some insider knowledge on fresh Guidepost tech in the health space, that's transforming healthcare like diabetes care and so much more. 

Menstrual leave should be made available to South African women

4 April 2023 6:02 AM

Wasanga is joined by Senior Associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Leila Moosa to talk about why menstrual leave should be made available to South African women. Last month Spain became the first European country to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.

REACTION: OUTA on Eskom PFMA exemptions

4 April 2023 5:24 AM

Wasanga is joined by Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO to talk about the National Treasury’s exempting Eskom from the annual reporting of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenses, and assures South Africans of its commitment to complying with applicable legislation

Tuesday Tip: Night Runners Must-have Safety & Training Products

4 April 2023 4:58 AM

Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running at night, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more!

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Local Sport

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 10:05 PM

6 April 2023 10:05 PM

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 9:51 PM

6 April 2023 9:51 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Wesabela impilo yakhe unina kaThabo Bester

6 April 2023 9:38 PM

6 April 2023 9:38 PM

