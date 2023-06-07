Men’s Health Month: Recognizing Diabetes Symptoms in Men

This week in our health segment, Africa is joined by Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr Elmo Pretorius to talk about recognizing diabetes symptoms in men. The month of June is observed as ‘Men’s Health Month’ and every week, we’ll cover a different topic surrounding mens health.
Africa is joined by MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment in KZN, Siboniso Duma to reflect on the provinces state of readiness to host the ultramarathon this weekend.
This week in our CSI segment, Africa is joined by Jesse Naidoo, MD at Clothes to Good (CTG) to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Clothes to Good (CTG) is a textile recycling and disability empowerment organisation
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.
Africa is joined by ActionSA City of Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni to talk about why they're calling for the removal of the Joburg Mayor. ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence proposing to remove Al Jam-ah Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. The decision follows protracted engagements with political parties in Johannesburg.
Africa is joined by City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to get an update on the meeting that was held on Wednesday between e-hailing and taxi drivers.Last week, a number of e-hailing vehicles were set alight in Soweto
This week in our finance segment, Africa is joined by MD at Elite Risk to talk about the importance of getting your solar panels insured. With the ongoing load shedding, consumers are considering various options to keep the lights on.
Liezel van der Westhuizen is our experienced resident fitness enthusiast who always shares the most interesting, factual, and accessible fitness news and insights. Tune in now as she delivers on some vital info: The Dos and Don'ts of Advice from Fitness Influencers and "experts" - especially nutritional guidance!
Africa is joined by Chairman of United Taxi Associations Forum, Thamsanqa Moya to talk about the ongoing issues between e-hailing and taxi drivers in Soweto.
Africa is joined by Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg, Professor Hartmut Winkler to talk about Eskom reducing load shedding during the day until further notice.