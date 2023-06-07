Men’s Health Month: Recognizing Diabetes Symptoms in Men

Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises On top of our ongoing electricity struggles, a water crisis is unfolding in South Africa. 9 June 2023 3:34 PM
Stable supply and reduced demand sparks loadshedding relief Curious about the sudden drop in the loadshedding levels? Eskom generation executive Eric Shunmagum has some answers. 9 June 2023 2:41 PM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
Flavanol-rich foods are linked to better memory and heart health - study A recent study shows that people who eat a diet high in flavanol-rich foods may have better memory. 9 June 2023 3:29 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Men’s Health Month: Recognizing Diabetes Symptoms in Men

Men’s Health Month: Recognizing Diabetes Symptoms in Men

7 June 2023 5:16 AM

This week in our health segment, Africa is joined by Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr Elmo Pretorius to talk about recognizing diabetes symptoms in men. The month of June is observed as ‘Men’s Health Month’ and every week, we’ll cover a different topic surrounding mens health.


KwaZulu-Natal ready to host comrades marathon

9 June 2023 5:30 AM

Africa is joined by MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment in KZN, Siboniso Duma to reflect on the provinces state of readiness to host the ultramarathon this weekend.

CSI: Clothes To Good (CTG)

9 June 2023 5:16 AM

This week in our CSI segment, Africa is joined by Jesse Naidoo, MD at Clothes to Good (CTG) to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Clothes to Good (CTG) is a textile recycling and disability empowerment organisation

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

9 June 2023 5:15 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.

ActionSA on why they’re calling for the removal of the Joburg Mayor

8 June 2023 6:06 AM

Africa is joined by ActionSA City of Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni to talk about why they’re calling for the removal of the Joburg Mayor. ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence proposing to remove Al Jam-ah Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. The decision follows protracted engagements with political parties in Johannesburg.

UPDATE: E-hailing / taxi issues meeting

8 June 2023 5:26 AM

Africa is joined by City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to get an update on the meeting that was held on Wednesday between e-hailing and taxi drivers.Last week, a number of e-hailing vehicles were set alight in Soweto

Finance: Thinking of getting solar panels? Make sure that they’re covered!

8 June 2023 5:22 AM

This week in our finance segment, Africa is joined by MD at Elite Risk to talk about the importance of getting your solar panels insured. With the ongoing load shedding, consumers are considering various options to keep the lights on.

Fitness Health & Safety: How to navigate Fitness Influencer Nutritional & Wellness Advice

8 June 2023 5:20 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen is our experienced resident fitness enthusiast who always shares the most interesting, factual, and accessible fitness news and insights. Tune in now as she delivers on some vital info: The Dos and Don'ts of Advice from Fitness Influencers and "experts" - especially nutritional guidance!

Taxi / e-hailing update: Driver and passengers’ intimidation

7 June 2023 6:01 AM

Africa is joined by Chairman of United Taxi Associations Forum, Thamsanqa Moya to talk about the ongoing issues between e-hailing and taxi drivers in Soweto.

Eskom reduces load shedding during the day; looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel

7 June 2023 5:27 AM

Africa is joined by Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg, Professor Hartmut Winkler to talk about Eskom reducing load shedding during the day until further notice.

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Sport

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Health & Fitness

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

Local

Ramaphosa briefs Xi on African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

10 June 2023 9:26 PM

Eusebius McKaizer laid to rest

10 June 2023 8:59 PM

Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles Grand Slam

10 June 2023 8:29 PM

