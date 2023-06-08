Fitness Health & Safety: How to navigate Fitness Influencer Nutritional & Wellness Advice

Liezel van der Westhuizen is our experienced resident fitness enthusiast who always shares the most interesting, factual, and accessible fitness news and insights. Tune in now as she delivers on some vital info: The Dos and Don'ts of Advice from Fitness Influencers and "experts" - especially nutritional guidance!
Africa is joined by ActionSA City of Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni to talk about why they're calling for the removal of the Joburg Mayor. ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence proposing to remove Al Jam-ah Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. The decision follows protracted engagements with political parties in Johannesburg.
Africa is joined by City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to get an update on the meeting that was held on Wednesday between e-hailing and taxi drivers.Last week, a number of e-hailing vehicles were set alight in Soweto
This week in our finance segment, Africa is joined by MD at Elite Risk to talk about the importance of getting your solar panels insured. With the ongoing load shedding, consumers are considering various options to keep the lights on.
Africa is joined by Chairman of United Taxi Associations Forum, Thamsanqa Moya to talk about the ongoing issues between e-hailing and taxi drivers in Soweto.
Africa is joined by Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg, Professor Hartmut Winkler to talk about Eskom reducing load shedding during the day until further notice.
This week in our health segment, Africa is joined by Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr Elmo Pretorius to talk about recognizing diabetes symptoms in men. The month of June is observed as 'Men's Health Month' and every week, we'll cover a different topic surrounding mens health.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lowdown on an App with a fresh new approach to health and wellness. Tune in to gain Momentum in your health and wellness journey, with Multiply - a tool you can try now! Don't miss this fitness tech news.
Africa is joined by the E-Hailing Association Spokesperson, Vhatuka Mbelengwa to talk about the ongoing issues e-hailing and taxi drivers in Gauteng. This serves as a follow up conversation to the one we had with SANTACO National Spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.
This week in our Travel & Tourism segment we focus our attention on winter getaways. Africa is joined by Travelstarts' Country Manager, John Friel to talk about how listeners can embrace adventure and beat the chill this winter.