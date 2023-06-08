Finance: Thinking of getting solar panels? Make sure that they’re covered!

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter. 8 June 2023 7:31 PM
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next? President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country's economic growth hurdles. 8 June 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night. 8 June 2023 4:18 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom's murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
South Africa's power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out. 8 June 2023 4:13 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine. 8 June 2023 9:49 AM
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids. 8 June 2023 4:15 PM
South Africa's power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out. 8 June 2023 4:13 PM
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU... A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality... 8 June 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can't argue that he's not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram's algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Finance: Thinking of getting solar panels? Make sure that they're covered!

Finance: Thinking of getting solar panels? Make sure that they’re covered!

8 June 2023 5:22 AM

This week in our finance segment, Africa is joined by MD at Elite Risk to talk about the importance of getting your solar panels insured. With the ongoing load shedding, consumers are considering various options to keep the lights on.


ActionSA on why they're calling for the removal of the Joburg Mayor

8 June 2023 6:06 AM

Africa is joined by ActionSA City of Johannesburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni to talk about why they're calling for the removal of the Joburg Mayor. ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence proposing to remove Al Jam-ah Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. The decision follows protracted engagements with political parties in Johannesburg.

UPDATE: E-hailing / taxi issues meeting

8 June 2023 5:26 AM

Africa is joined by City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku to get an update on the meeting that was held on Wednesday between e-hailing and taxi drivers.Last week, a number of e-hailing vehicles were set alight in Soweto

Fitness Health & Safety: How to navigate Fitness Influencer Nutritional & Wellness Advice

8 June 2023 5:20 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen is our experienced resident fitness enthusiast who always shares the most interesting, factual, and accessible fitness news and insights. Tune in now as she delivers on some vital info: The Dos and Don'ts of Advice from Fitness Influencers and "experts" - especially nutritional guidance!

Taxi / e-hailing update: Driver and passengers' intimidation

7 June 2023 6:01 AM

Africa is joined by Chairman of United Taxi Associations Forum, Thamsanqa Moya to talk about the ongoing issues between e-hailing and taxi drivers in Soweto.

Eskom reduces load shedding during the day; looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel

7 June 2023 5:27 AM

Africa is joined by Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg, Professor Hartmut Winkler to talk about Eskom reducing load shedding during the day until further notice.

Men's Health Month: Recognizing Diabetes Symptoms in Men

7 June 2023 5:16 AM

This week in our health segment, Africa is joined by Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr Elmo Pretorius to talk about recognizing diabetes symptoms in men. The month of June is observed as 'Men's Health Month' and every week, we'll cover a different topic surrounding mens health.

The Future of Wellness: Holistic Wellness in Health with Momentum Multiply

7 June 2023 5:14 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lowdown on an App with a fresh new approach to health and wellness. Tune in to gain Momentum in your health and wellness journey, with Multiply - a tool you can try now! Don't miss this fitness tech news.

UPDATE: e-hailing and taxi issues

6 June 2023 6:02 AM

Africa is joined by the E-Hailing Association Spokesperson, Vhatuka Mbelengwa to talk about the ongoing issues e-hailing and taxi drivers in Gauteng. This serves as a follow up conversation to the one we had with SANTACO National Spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.

Travel & Tourism - embrace adventure and beat the chill

6 June 2023 5:35 AM

This week in our Travel & Tourism segment we focus our attention on winter getaways. Africa is joined by Travelstarts' Country Manager, John Friel to talk about how listeners can embrace adventure and beat the chill this winter.

