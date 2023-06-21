Flexi Fitness & Stretching Health Benefits this International Yoga Da

Whether you know something, everything, or nothing about yoga, tune in for this fresh fitness news! It's International Yoga Day and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the best info on how you can level up your health and fitness with yoga. Find out everything you need to know about yoga day, its theme, motivations, and where you fit in, now!