[REACTION] “Covid-19 set TB fight back 12 years” says Health minister Joe Phaala

Africa is joined by Chief Programme Officer of TB HIV Care, Dr Laurene Booyens to reflect on the Tuberculosis (TB ) Indaba that took place in Durban. Health minister Joe Phaala said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa’s fight against the virus is set back by 12 years.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Dr Peter Johnston, a climate sceintist who is shedding light on our recent weather events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with Dino Cottle, whose son Elijah, is currently living with acute flaccid myelitis. His condition requires him to be flown to Ohio,USA – for surgery.
Want to get in touch with Elijah's family? - https://www.instagram.com/elijah.cottle/
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in converation with Cllr Ntathu Ezimangweni, to gain some perpective around happenings in Inanda and surrounds following what's been described as a Tornado by some.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Training gear, and activewear for everyday life, are two different things - or are they? Tune in for our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen's review of Under Armour's latest - everything from cutting-edge shoe design to activewear that goes the distance. Find out now whether UA's freshest clothing drops can level up your training, and your everyday lifestyle comfort & convenience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with Jenny Moore, Head of Strategy and Insights at Brand Finance Africa - they're unpacking the recently released Media Top50LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is in conversation with Miss Asanga Mehana, Independent Consultant and Project Manager primarily in infrastructure, development, and planning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Alpha Ramushwana, unpacking the situation in Diepkloof, where residents feel neglected by local government and have been staging protests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Trust our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to be on to a new fitness trend - this one trending on TikTok.Tune in to hear all about the 'Hot Girl Walk' and how to get the health benefits from strutting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is in conversation with Lars Hagenbuch - with over 25 years’ experience in a range of investment fields including asset consulting, hedge funds, tactical asset allocation and portfolio management.