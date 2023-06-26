M&G Top 200

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate. 5 July 2023 8:49 PM
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats? "If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles." 5 July 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
View all Business
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng Get ready for some old school muscle car action. 5 July 2023 4:17 PM
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger. 5 July 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
View all Sport
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
M&G Top 200

M&G Top 200

26 June 2023 6:55 AM

Guest: Siqhamo Yamkela Ntola |Environmental Activist/Researcher

Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Siqhamo Yamkela Ntola, a recent addition to the M&G Top 200.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

COSATU wants to shutdown SA on Thursday

5 July 2023 6:35 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Cosatu Parliamentary coordinator

Africa Melane is in conversation with Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator with COSATU, surrounding the details of their planned strike on Thursday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What exactly is the "Blue-light-brigade", and what do they do?

5 July 2023 5:41 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Craig Perdersen, VIP-Protection and close-protection specialist/trainer. He's here to inform us on the function of VIP-protection officers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MobiVive – Mobile IV Therapy

5 July 2023 5:36 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Craig Perdersen, VIP-Protection and close-protection specialist/trainer. He's here to inform us on the function of VIP-protection officers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netball SA – leadership within SASCOC lacks

5 July 2023 4:27 AM

Guest: Veronica Van Dyk | Shadow Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: An update on the market – the impact of the interest rate

5 July 2023 4:24 AM

Guest: AB Viljoen | Sales Agent with ReMax

Africa Melane is in conversation with AB Viljoen, an agent with ReMax diving into the current property market and its obstacles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana making headlines

4 July 2023 2:34 PM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Delmain Faver, a journalist with Soccer Laduma, in relation to the recent Banyana-Banyana walk-off, when due to play Botswana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA is encouraging smaller parties to back them in coalition legislation

4 July 2023 5:38 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Michael Beaumont of ActionSA, to get comment on a recent statement by the DA, calling for parties to support the new coalition legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Tuesday: What NOT to forget, when travelling

4 July 2023 5:15 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Paula Martini – a travel agent that assists travellers all over South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Storm Centre is a fitness centre specializing in Barrestrong, Barrefit, WTFit and HIIT Resistance

4 July 2023 5:13 AM

Africa Melane chats health and wellness with Storm Corbett, the owner of The Storm Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom ramps up winter maintenance

3 July 2023 5:27 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Ruse Moleshe, an energy analyst shedding light on Eskom's recent press-statement

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

Local Politics

Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?

Business Local Lifestyle

Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Limlahlile futhi uZuma, amasu okugwema o'blue light brigade'

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

The day that was: Charges for Mashatile’s security, Banyana Banyana victory

5 July 2023 9:46 PM

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 9:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA