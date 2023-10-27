Fitness: Discover Exciting Fitness Adventures: Your Ultimate Guide to Fitness Friday Fun weekend activites

Get ready to ignite your FITNESS enthusiasm and pump up your energy! Join Liezel van der Westhuizen as she unveils a world of thrilling fitness experiences suitable for every fitness level. From heart-racing workouts to laughter-filled escapades, buckle up for a health-packed rollercoaster of fun and excitement! Whether you're taking your first fitness steps or you're a seasoned pro, there's an adventure waiting just for you
Guest: Jan de Koning | Editor at Rugby365
Africa Melane is in conversation with Rugby365's Jan de Koning – in the build up to Saturday's Rugby World Cup Final.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Nokukhanya Mntambo with Eyewitness News - she's been following the situation at GoldOne very closely, and tells us more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk Klopper | Director at Kloppers
Africa Melane is in conversation with Dirk Klopper, Director at Kloppers. We're wondering what the retail impact is, in the year of the Rugby World Cup – considering every sportsfan is wearing their Springbok gear on game-day.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel. They're discussing Jacob Zuma once again appearing in court today, in connection with the French arms manufacturer, Thales.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with Kwanda Vabaza, spokesperson for the SA Banking Ombudsman – surrounding the legalities around car repossessions, with a declining economy and struggling consumers - repos are on the riseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with Mike – physiotherapist working particularly with Rugby teams, such as UCT. He's walking us through some of the physical challenges that our Springboks may be facing, as we reach the tail-end of the World Cup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with OUTA's Wayne Duvenhage, discussing the IEC's announcement of their election campaign, voter registration and getting the youth voting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Melane is in conversation with Amanda Seccombe, founder of Eyes2Eyes – an organization that raises awareness, educates and assists people who suffer from corneal blindness.LISTEN TO PODCAST