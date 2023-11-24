Fitness: Discover Exciting Fitness Adventures: Your Ultimate Guide to Fitness Friday Fun and weekend activities.

Are you ready to spice up your fitness routine with some awesome weekend activities? Join our fitness correspondent - Liezel van der Westhuizen as she shares fun weekend activities that suit your mood and level. Whether you want to sweat it out, laugh it off, or challenge yourself, there’s something for everyone in this guide.
Petrus Khoza is the Acting Head of HIV & AIDS Programme, National Health Department, he joins Africa to speak on World Aids Day 2023.
Irene Oxley is the President of the South African Society of Artists and is in conversation with Africa Melane about The Kunya Art Foundation.
Guest: Claude Naicker | Spokesperson for the Public Servants Association
Claude Naicker is the Spokesperson for the Public Servants Association and joins Africa to speak on Public Servant wages and the Western Cape's dispute over the rising wage bill.
Prof Guy Midley is Affiliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University and talks to Africa on COP28 that starts today in Dubai.
Jashwin Baijoo is the Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance at Tax Consulting SA and joins Africa to speak on SARS taking decisive action against non-compliance.
Join our favorite back marker and fitness enthusiast- Liezel van der Westhuizen on Test-It-Out Thursday as she uncovers the secrets of the USWE Outlander 2 Hydration Backpack. Discover how this pinnacle of comfort and performance enhances your mountain biking and trail running experience. Explore its bounce-free fit with No Dancing Monkey technology, lightweight design, versatile sizing, and the 1.5L Elite Hydration Bladder for superior hydration. Whether you're a pro or an amateur, this backpack, available at Vivo Vita Sport, unlocks a seamless and enjoyable adventure. Unleash the thrill of mountain biking with OUTLANDER 2 – where style seamlessly meets functionality. Listen this Test it Out Thursday to hear why this minimalist bag is the perfect choice for staying hydrated, comfortable, and secure on any terrain."
Guest: Bafana Khumalo | Co-Executive Director with Sonke
Bafana Khumalo is the Co-Executive Director with Sonke, in conversation with Africa around GBV and who the perpetrators are – why do some men resort to physical violence?
Makhosonke Buthelezi | Communications at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Discover the benefits of rucking, a low-impact, full-body exercise that boosts cardiovascular and muscular health. Learn from our fitness expert -Liezel van der Westhuizen on how to start rucking, understand its risks, and compare it with other forms of exercise. Get started on your rucking journey today!