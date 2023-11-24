United Rugby Championshi

Join our favorite back marker and fitness enthusiast- Liezel van der Westhuizen on Test-It-Out Thursday as she uncovers the secrets of the USWE Outlander 2 Hydration Backpack. Discover how this pinnacle of comfort and performance enhances your mountain biking and trail running experience. Explore its bounce-free fit with No Dancing Monkey technology, lightweight design, versatile sizing, and the 1.5L Elite Hydration Bladder for superior hydration. Whether you're a pro or an amateur, this backpack, available at Vivo Vita Sport, unlocks a seamless and enjoyable adventure. Unleash the thrill of mountain biking with OUTLANDER 2 – where style seamlessly meets functionality. Listen this Test it Out Thursday to hear why this minimalist bag is the perfect choice for staying hydrated, comfortable, and secure on any terrain."

