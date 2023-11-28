Safety Issues on Table Mountain, in the build-up to the festive season

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecuti... 30 November 2023 3:20 PM
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa's political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world's first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. 30 November 2023 9:08 AM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Safety Issues on Table Mountain, in the build-up to the festive season

28 November 2023 5:06 AM

Safety Issues on Table Mountain, in the build-up to the festive season

28 November 2023 5:06 AM

Taahir Osman is the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains and joins Africa to discuss the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head – as we build up to the festive season. A time when normally, Table Mountain would see an influx of visitors from all over the world.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

World Aids Day – The HIV/Aids situation in South Africa

1 December 2023 5:30 AM

1 December 2023 5:30 AM

Petrus Khoza is the Acting Head of HIV & AIDS Programme, National Health Department, he joins Africa to speak on World Aids Day 2023.

CSI: Kunya Art Foundation

1 December 2023 5:10 AM

Irene Oxley is the President of the South African Society of Artists and is in conversation with Africa Melane about The Kunya Art Foundation.

Your Ultimate Guide to Fitness Friday Fun and weekend activities

1 December 2023 5:07 AM

1 December 2023 5:07 AM

Are you ready to spice up your fitness routine with some awesome weekend activities? Join our fitness correspondent - Liezel van der Westhuizen as she shares fun weekend activities that suit your mood and level. Whether you want to sweat it out, laugh it off, or challenge yourself, there's something for everyone in this guide.

Western Cape disputes the rising public sector wage

30 November 2023 6:05 AM

Guest: Claude Naicker | Spokesperson for the Public Servants Association 

Claude Naicker is the Spokesperson for the Public Servants Association and joins Africa to speak on Public Servant wages and the Western Cape's dispute over the rising wage bill.

COP28 Starts today – what should we be focused on?

30 November 2023 6:03 AM

Prof Guy Midley is Affiliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University and talks to Africa on COP28 that starts today in Dubai.

SARS is waging a “war” on non-compliance

30 November 2023 5:09 AM

Jashwin Baijoo is the Head of Strategic Engagement and Compliance at Tax Consulting SA and joins Africa to speak on SARS taking decisive action against non-compliance.

Fitness: Test it out Thursday - Optimize Your Adventure: Discover the Uswe (You-Swii) Outlander 2 Hydration Backpack for Mountain Biking Excellence

30 November 2023 5:07 AM

30 November 2023 5:07 AM

Join our favorite back marker and fitness enthusiast- Liezel van der Westhuizen on Test-It-Out Thursday as she uncovers the secrets of the USWE Outlander 2 Hydration Backpack. Discover how this pinnacle of comfort and performance enhances your mountain biking and trail running experience. Explore its bounce-free fit with No Dancing Monkey technology, lightweight design, versatile sizing, and the 1.5L Elite Hydration Bladder for superior hydration. Whether you're a pro or an amateur, this backpack, available at Vivo Vita Sport, unlocks a seamless and enjoyable adventure. Unleash the thrill of mountain biking with OUTLANDER 2 – where style seamlessly meets functionality. Listen this Test it Out Thursday to hear why this minimalist bag is the perfect choice for staying hydrated, comfortable, and secure on any terrain.

Who are the perpetrators of GBV – and why?

29 November 2023 6:04 AM

Guest: Bafana Khumalo | Co-Executive Director with Sonke 

Bafana Khumalo is the Co-Executive Director with Sonke, in conversation with Africa around GBV and who the perpetrators are – why do some men resort to physical violence?

Lead: What are the safety standards of South African mines, and how often do incidents occur?

29 November 2023 5:24 AM

29 November 2023 5:24 AM

Makhosonke Buthelezi | Communications at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy 

Fitness: Rucking: The Ultimate Guide to the Latest Fitness Trend

29 November 2023 4:56 AM

29 November 2023 4:56 AM

Discover the benefits of rucking, a low-impact, full-body exercise that boosts cardiovascular and muscular health. Learn from our fitness expert -Liezel van der Westhuizen on how to start rucking, understand its risks, and compare it with other forms of exercise. Get started on your rucking journey today!

Trending

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Racial slur goes viral, Marshalltown fire victims' new destiny

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kunesinye isehlakalo sokucwasa ngokwebala, iqalile i-COP 28 eDubai

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

