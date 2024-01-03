A look at the South African economy for 2024

Guest: Hugo Pienaar | Chief Economist at the Minerals Council South Africa
What can we expect from the South African economy in 2024? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Minerals Council South Africa to find out.
Guest: Chantelle de Vries | Manager of the Cardano centre
John-Patrick Van Rensburg | Head of Product Development and Education
Chantelle de Vries is the Manager of the Cardano centre & John-Patrick Van Rensburg is Head of Product Development and Education – they are in conversation with Abongile to talk about the great work done at the Cardano Center right here in Cape Town
Guest: Kevin Lazarus | Head of Campus Operations and Customer Service for Eduvos
Kevin Lazarus is the Head of Campus Operations and Customer Service for Eduvos and joins Abongile to discuss the action that parents could be taken – to assist their children in selecting a career path that is right for them.
Guest: Tahiyya Hassim | Founder of New Beginnings
Tahiyya Hassim is a Founding Member of New Beginningz (NBZ) and joins Abongile to unpack the purpose of their organization and the difference they make.
Guest: Brendon Katz | Owner\Founder
Brendon Katz is the Owner\Founder of Fight Sport Centre and joins Abongile now to discuss the mental and physical benefits of combat sports and training.
Guest: Renier Bester | Marriage/Relationship Coach/Artist & Entrepreneur
Renier Bester is a Marriage/Relationship Coach/Artist & Entrepreneur – he joins Abongile to share his story and advice for couples out there that feel like they're simply not getting on anymore.
Guest: JP Von Benecke | Gauteng EMS Deputy Director of Communications and Special Operations
JP Von Benecke is the Gauteng EMS Deputy Director of Communications and Special Operations – he joins Abongile to discuss the number of emergencies in Gauteng over the festive season
Guest: Sean Kelly | Director at Paragon Wealth Managers
Sean Kelly is a Director at Paragon Wealth Managers and joins Abongile to speak on wealth management for 2024 – how you should be planning and saving.
Guest: Nicholas Ingel | Power-Lifting Coach/Motivational Speaker & Entrepreneur
Nicholas Ingel is a Power-Lifting Coach/Motivational Speaker & Entrepreneur – he joins Abongile to talk about consistency when adopting a new workout routine in 2024.
Guest: Nadia Aucamp | Broker/Owner at Remax Elite
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Nadia Aucamp | Broker/Owner at Remax Elite on South Africans from returning to our country after emigrating.