Fitness: How combat sports benefit the mind and body

Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00


702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook. 5 January 2024 3:34 PM
Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am an... 5 January 2024 11:51 AM
June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back' Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those... 5 January 2024 10:49 AM
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you. 5 January 2024 3:17 PM
Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging services in the world, is about to undergo some changes. 5 January 2024 10:53 AM
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100 "Today is a somber day for Hollywood.” 5 January 2024 3:08 PM
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb 1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm! 5 January 2024 2:25 PM
3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you! 5 January 2024 1:20 PM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness: How combat sports benefit the mind and body

Fitness: How combat sports benefit the mind and body

5 January 2024 4:56 AM

Guest: Brendon Katz | Owner\Founder 

Brendon Katz is the Owner\Founder of Fight Sport Centre and joins Abongile now to discuss the mental and physical benefits of combat sports and training.


What is the Cardano Center Cape Town

5 January 2024 6:04 AM

Guest: Chantelle de Vries | Manager of the Cardano centre 

John-Patrick Van Rensburg | Head of Product Development and Education



Chantelle de Vries is the Manager of the Cardano centre & John-Patrick Van Rensburg is Head of Product Development and Education – they are in conversation with Abongile to talk about the great work done at the Cardano Center right here in Cape Town

How to help your child find the right career path for them

5 January 2024 5:30 AM

Guest: Kevin Lazarus | Head of Campus Operations and Customer Service for Eduvos 

Kevin Lazarus is the Head of Campus Operations and Customer Service for Eduvos and joins Abongile to discuss the action that parents could be taken – to assist their children in selecting a career path that is right for them.

New Beginningz

5 January 2024 5:03 AM

Guest: Tahiyya Hassim | Founder of New Beginnings 

Tahiyya Hassim is a Founding Member of New Beginningz (NBZ) and joins Abongile to unpack the purpose of their organization and the difference they make.

Think your marriage/relationship is crashing? Think again...

4 January 2024 6:43 AM

Guest: Renier Bester | Marriage/Relationship Coach/Artist & Entrepreneur 

Renier Bester is a Marriage/Relationship Coach/Artist & Entrepreneur – he joins Abongile to share his story and advice for couples out there that feel like they're simply not getting on anymore.

Festive Season Medical Emergency update in Gauteng

4 January 2024 6:40 AM

Guest: JP Von Benecke | Gauteng EMS Deputy Director of Communications and Special Operations 

JP Von Benecke is the Gauteng EMS Deputy Director of Communications and Special Operations – he joins Abongile to discuss the number of emergencies in Gauteng over the festive season

Managing your Money in 2024

4 January 2024 6:35 AM

Guest: Sean Kelly | Director at Paragon Wealth Managers 

Sean Kelly is a Director at Paragon Wealth Managers and joins Abongile to speak on wealth management for 2024 – how you should be planning and saving.

Fitness: How do you build consistency in your New Year's resolution to see it through till December?

4 January 2024 6:33 AM

Guest: Nicholas Ingel | Power-Lifting Coach/Motivational Speaker & Entrepreneur 

Nicholas Ingel is a Power-Lifting Coach/Motivational Speaker & Entrepreneur – he joins Abongile to talk about consistency when adopting a new workout routine in 2024.

More South Africans are emigrating back to the country

3 January 2024 6:05 AM

Guest: Nadia Aucamp | Broker/Owner at Remax Elite

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Nadia Aucamp | Broker/Owner at Remax Elite on South Africans from returning to our  country after emigrating.

A look at the South African economy for 2024

3 January 2024 5:44 AM

Guest: Hugo Pienaar | Chief Economist at the Minerals Council South Africa 

What can we expect from the South African economy in 2024? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Minerals Council South Africa to find out.

Trending

34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

Local

Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept

Local

Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

World

EWN Highlights

WC police nab 17 suspects over fraud and possession of unlicensed firearms

6 January 2024 5:51 PM

Cold and wet conditions expected across most parts of SA over the weekend

6 January 2024 1:35 PM

ANC welcomes reopening of inquest into Cradock Four's deaths

6 January 2024 1:29 PM

