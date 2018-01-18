Why companies pay ‘golden handshakes’

Simon Brown on why is Shoprite wants shareholders to approve paying R3.3bn to Christo Wiese for his high-voting shares.
Nissan and Rio Tinto this past week announced massive new investments into SA. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Xhanti Payi.
Lossmaking Eskom is drowning in debt and can’t service its interest. George Glynos on how big its needs are.
There are dangers, but you can save money and take control. Ray White interviews Francois Strydom (Momentum Securities).
The United Kingdom is South Africa fourth largest export destination. In other words, Brexit matters. A lot.
Time to freak out? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
Is South Africa’s growth the reason for the electricity shortages? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president. Bruce Whitfield interviews UJ's Lyle White.
What will happen to the rand if it does? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Nhamo, a currency specialist at Ironhead Trading.
Ray White interviews John Mcknight, a partner at Spoor and Fisher.
