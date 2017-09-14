Worried about Govt using pensions to save SOEs? You may want to check this out

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:50
Trump's business empire crumbling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brookes Specter - Us Politics And Foreign Policy Specialist at Daily Maverick
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister. 12 January 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Business
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Money Show FAQs
arrow_forward
Worried about Govt using pensions to save SOEs? You may want to check this out

Worried about Govt using pensions to save SOEs? You may want to check this out

14 September 2017 7:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Pan-African Investments and Research Services CEO Dr Iraj Abedian.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Money Show FAQs

Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3 billion

25 April 2019 7:07 PM

Simon Brown on why is Shoprite wants shareholders to approve paying R3.3bn to Christo Wiese for his high-voting shares.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nissan, Rio Tinto to start pumping billions into SA. Happy days are here again?

11 April 2019 7:03 PM

Nissan and Rio Tinto this past week announced massive new investments into SA. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Xhanti Payi.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How big are Eskom’s needs? Almost certainly larger than taxpayers understand

4 April 2019 7:07 PM

Lossmaking Eskom is drowning in debt and can’t service its interest. George Glynos on how big its needs are.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Do-it-yourself stock picking for 1st-time small investors

22 March 2019 9:26 AM

There are dangers, but you can save money and take control. Ray White interviews Francois Strydom (Momentum Securities).

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nervous South Africa feverishly working on Brexit 'insurance policy'

15 March 2019 9:29 AM

The United Kingdom is South Africa fourth largest export destination. In other words, Brexit matters. A lot.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facebook to merge with WhatsApp and Instagram

7 March 2019 7:03 PM

Time to freak out? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The economy is growing! That’s why we’re out of electricity - David Mabuza

28 February 2019 7:00 PM

Is South Africa’s growth the reason for the electricity shortages? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Enormous moment for Venezuela, Latin America’s 1st failed state'

24 January 2019 7:04 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president. Bruce Whitfield interviews UJ's Lyle White.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Zimbabwe officially join South Africa in a monetary union?

17 January 2019 7:02 PM

What will happen to the rand if it does? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Nhamo, a currency specialist at Ironhead Trading.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to avoid others from stealing your idea or copying your trademark

10 January 2019 7:00 PM

Ray White interviews John Mcknight, a partner at Spoor and Fisher.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

