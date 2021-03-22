Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:41
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
INTERVIEW: WHO POLICES OUR TRADITIONAL WEAR
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Thando Mahlangu, Ndebele Activist
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: DO WE HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
Today at 08:46
INTERVIEW: CALLS FOR TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Applications open for student entreprenuership programmes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Green
Mvelo Hlophe
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#SaveYourFaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
Today at 10:45
Michelle the Travelling Doctor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Earth Hour and the Club of Rome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
The Pandemic & the culture of giving
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neptal Khoza
Today at 11:45
Faircape Dairies launch
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
louis Loubser
Today at 12:07
Zuma to appear at Concourt for contempt hearing by Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:15
SANDU threatens legal action
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Advocate Pikkie Greef - National Sectary at South African Defence Force Un
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 12:23
SANDF responds to legal threats
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Today at 12:45
Tyson-Holyfield fight set to go ahead in May - Boxing analyst weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Leopeng
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient Charlotte Maxeke Hospital staff talk about the first COVID-19 patient in Gauteng. 24 March 2021 5:54 PM
View all Local
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year. 24 March 2021 1:13 PM
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. 24 March 2021 12:13 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
View all Politics
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
How unicorns turn into donkeys It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good. 24 March 2021 7:15 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:24 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".

Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".

22 March 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter


Other People’s Money ; Sisa Ntshona, sa tourism ceo

15 March 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Sisa Ntshona | CEO at SA Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa

8 March 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Kuli Roberts, media personality

1 March 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Kuli Roberts | Radio/Tv Presenter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money; Selaelo Selota Jazz Musician

22 February 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Selaelo Selota | African Jazz Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author

15 February 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Tim Harford | Author of How to Make the World Add  Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka

8 February 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Azania Mosaka

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist

1 February 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Gina Schoeman | Economist at Citi Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Andile Gaelisiwe | Media Personality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality

18 January 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Melanie Bala 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient

Local

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

Business World

If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana

Local

EWN Highlights

Myanmar junta frees 600 detainees, including AP photographer

24 March 2021 8:29 PM

Sars' Vlok Symington tells Zondo Inquiry about being held hostage by Hawks

24 March 2021 8:23 PM

Williams appeals to Zondo Inquiry to provide protection for whistleblowers

24 March 2021 7:47 PM

