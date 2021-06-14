Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

Streaming issues? Report here
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate' Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, says as young people they fight to claim a space in c... 16 June 2021 11:16 AM
The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people Youth Capital project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says policy implementation falls flat and we need ways to improve the economy. 16 June 2021 10:58 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema Julius Malema was speaking at the EFF June 16 commemoration outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion. 16 June 2021 2:46 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 


Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical directo

7 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rocco De Villiers | Pianist, composer and music director  

Other People’s Money

31 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Other People’s Money - Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mike Wills | Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702 

Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, FM's Editor

17 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist 

Other People’s Money, Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker | 

Other People’s Money: Political analyst Ralph Mathekga

3 May 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Other People’s Money - Judge Dennis Davis

19 April 2021 8:07 PM

GuestJudge Dennis Davis | Chair  at Davis Tax Committee : 

Other People’s Money - Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira Former Springbok loosehead prop

12 April 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira |

Other People’s Money - Boity Thulo

1 April 2021 2:42 PM

Guest: Boity Thulo | Tv Personality And Actress at Celebrity Services Africa  

