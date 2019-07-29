'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series on Trans-for-motion - Future of Leadership - developing teams for the future (episode 5)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
Today at 15:10
EWN: The government of eSwatini calling for calm and peace amid escalating pro-democracy protests
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Ministers in NCCC outline measures to ensure compliance to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 15:20
Former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Paul Hoffman - Constitutional law expert and director of Accountability
Today at 15:50
Saftu reacts to news that Former President Jacod Zuma is headed to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 16:10
Quarterly Employment Statistics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matlapane Masupye, director responsible for Quarterly employment statistics.
Today at 16:40
Taxi drivers, and now journalists, are currently ahead of retail workers in the queue for Covid-19 shots.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:50
Money for Covid-19 vaccination drive is available — if the political will can be found
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick journalist
Today at 17:10
[Reaction] Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Today at 18:13
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment. 29 June 2021 1:56 PM
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence. 29 June 2021 11:02 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma's contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn't make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Other Peoples Money
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Other Peoples Money

Other People’s Money

21 June 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs  at Yale University 

Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 

Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical directo

7 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rocco De Villiers | Pianist, composer and music director  

Other People’s Money

31 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Other People’s Money - Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mike Wills | Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702 

Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, FM's Editor

17 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist 

Other People’s Money, Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker | 

Other People’s Money: Political analyst Ralph Mathekga

3 May 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Other People’s Money - Judge Dennis Davis

19 April 2021 8:07 PM

GuestJudge Dennis Davis | Chair  at Davis Tax Committee : 

Other People’s Money - Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira Former Springbok loosehead prop

12 April 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira |

ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

Local

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local Lifestyle

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

Africa

Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi

Local

EWN Highlights

'Biking Bandits' reclaim Soweto streets

29 June 2021 12:49 PM

Government urged to release funds to cushion those hit by level 4 restrictions

29 June 2021 12:44 PM

eSwatini govt calls for calm, insists the king hasn't fled

29 June 2021 12:29 PM

