'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

Today at 14:05 The Series on Trans-for-motion - Future of Leadership - developing teams for the future (episode 5) The Azania Mosaka Show

John Sanei

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations The Azania Mosaka Show

Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert

Today at 15:10 EWN: The government of eSwatini calling for calm and peace amid escalating pro-democracy protests Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 15:16 EWN: Ministers in NCCC outline measures to ensure compliance to COVID-19 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 15:20 Former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Advocate Paul Hoffman - Constitutional law expert and director of Accountability

Today at 15:50 Saftu reacts to news that Former President Jacod Zuma is headed to prison Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Today at 16:10 Quarterly Employment Statistics Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Matlapane Masupye, director responsible for Quarterly employment statistics.

Today at 16:40 Taxi drivers, and now journalists, are currently ahead of retail workers in the queue for Covid-19 shots. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 16:50 Money for Covid-19 vaccination drive is available — if the political will can be found Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick journalist

Today at 17:10 [Reaction] Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Advocate Thuli Madonsela

Today at 18:13 A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

