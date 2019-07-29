'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 14:05
The Series on Trans-for-motion - Future of Leadership - developing teams for the future (episode 5)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Guests
John Sanei
125
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
Guests
Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: The government of eSwatini calling for calm and peace amid escalating pro-democracy protests
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Ministers in NCCC outline measures to ensure compliance to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Paul Hoffman - Constitutional law expert and director of Accountability
Guests
Advocate Paul Hoffman - Constitutional law expert and director of Accountability
125
Today at 15:50
Saftu reacts to news that Former President Jacod Zuma is headed to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
125
Today at 16:10
Quarterly Employment Statistics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matlapane Masupye, director responsible for Quarterly employment statistics.
Guests
Matlapane Masupye, director responsible for Quarterly employment statistics.
125
Today at 16:40
Taxi drivers, and now journalists, are currently ahead of retail workers in the queue for Covid-19 shots.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
125
Today at 16:50
Money for Covid-19 vaccination drive is available — if the political will can be found
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick journalist
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick journalist
125
Today at 17:10
[Reaction] Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Guests
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
125
Today at 18:13
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up