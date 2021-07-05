Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: SA records 21,427 new cases and 411 deaths The Health Department says 3,819,730 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 8 July 2021 7:12 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
View all Local
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Other Peoples Money
arrow_forward
Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

5 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rich Mnisi 


More episodes from Other Peoples Money

Other People’s Money

21 June 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs  at Yale University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical directo

7 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rocco De Villiers | Pianist, composer and music director  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money

31 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mike Wills | Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, FM's Editor

17 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money, Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Political analyst Ralph Mathekga

3 May 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Judge Dennis Davis

19 April 2021 8:07 PM

GuestJudge Dennis Davis | Chair  at Davis Tax Committee : 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody

Local Politics

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

EWN Highlights

Magashule hails jailed Zuma as a hero during this 'stormy' period

8 July 2021 6:33 AM

eSwatini King not obliged to disclose his business interests, says minister

8 July 2021 6:17 AM

Syria village with language of Jesus prepares for returning pilgrims

8 July 2021 5:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA