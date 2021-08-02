Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:15
ZOOM MTN interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Business Valuation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Looking at reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry President Ramphosa continues answering questions related to state capture in his capacity as deputy president and president of SA. 12 August 2021 9:05 AM
Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud Bongani Bingwa speaks to Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho about how far they are with recovering monies from corruptio... 12 August 2021 8:32 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,502 new cases and 573 deaths The Health Department says 9,002,052 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 12 August 2021 7:10 AM
View all Local
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
Making cars the traffic cop Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer 11 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:23 AM
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Other Peoples Money
Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

2 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: John Meyer | null at painter 


Other People’s Money Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

9 August 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Other People’s Money:  Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:16 PM

Guest: Lebo M | null at music producer and composer 

Other People’s Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country 

Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

5 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rich Mnisi 

Other People’s Money

21 June 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs  at Yale University 

Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 

Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical directo

7 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rocco De Villiers | Pianist, composer and music director  

Other People’s Money

31 May 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Other People’s Money - Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mike Wills | Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702 

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

'We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity due to illegal connections'

Local

Special Tribunal recovers R4 billion lost to corruption, fraud

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Local

Duarte criticises Zuma for having meetings outside of ANC, govt structures

12 August 2021 9:21 AM

NPA believes it has strong case against latest VBS suspect

12 August 2021 8:54 AM

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa's state capture testimony - day 2

12 August 2021 8:50 AM

