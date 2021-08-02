Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

Today at 18:15 ZOOM MTN interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus : Business Valuation The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125