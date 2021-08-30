Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim

Streaming issues? Report here
'The political will to fight GBV appears to be lacking in this country' The Embrace Project with Change.org hand over a petition to the office of the Presidency at the Union Building regarding the incre... 30 August 2021 4:55 PM
LIFE ESIDIMENI: Finding out why beds and staff members were reduced Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says some witnesses who are supposed to appear on the Life Esidimeni investigation canno... 30 August 2021 4:25 PM
Ways to find true identity of people behind social media accounts Mandy Wiener chats to Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean Le Roux about unmasking social media accounts. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 30 August 2021 6:22 PM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Other Peoples Money
Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim

Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim

30 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Abdullah Ibrahim | null at South African jazz musician 


Other People’s Money, Nikki Bush, creative Parenting Expert

23 August 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

Other People’s Money Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

9 August 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Other People’s Money:  Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

2 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: John Meyer | null at painter 

Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:16 PM

Guest: Lebo M | null at music producer and composer 

Other People’s Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country 

Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

5 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rich Mnisi 

Other People’s Money

21 June 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs  at Yale University 

Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber 

Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical directo

7 June 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Rocco De Villiers | Pianist, composer and music director  

6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran

Local

There are indications that more teachers are taking vaccine - Motshekga

Local

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

Local

Court orders ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ to report to SAPS every day

30 August 2021 8:55 PM

KZN DA lays charges against Health MEC Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID rules

30 August 2021 8:35 PM

Petrol expected to drop by 11c/l in Sept, says AA

30 August 2021 7:46 PM

