Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the wa... 14 October 2021 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance talk about some claims they hav... 14 October 2021 4:13 PM
Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident i... 14 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Local
The ANC is an instrument of the people, not the other way around - Mac Maharaj The book 'Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table' is written by... 14 October 2021 1:57 PM
Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives more insight on the event hosted for the former president. 14 October 2021 12:57 PM
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation. 14 October 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:42 AM
Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Other Peoples Money
Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch

Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch

11 October 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Chester Missing 

            Conrad Koch | Ventriloquist at 


Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding

4 October 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author 

Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Terry Tselane |  at Iemsa executive chair 

Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:05 PM

Guest:Lindiwe Mazibuko 

Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim

30 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Abdullah Ibrahim | null at South African jazz musician 

Other People’s Money, Nikki Bush, creative Parenting Expert

23 August 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Nikki Bush | Creative Parenting Expert 

Other People’s Money Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

9 August 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Other People’s Money:  Zozibini Tunzi, longest-reigning Miss Universe

Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.

2 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: John Meyer | null at painter 

Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:16 PM

Guest: Lebo M | null at music producer and composer 

Other People’s Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country 

E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa

Local

The ANC is an instrument of the people, not the other way around - Mac Maharaj

Politics

Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour

Politics

Amnesty International SA condemns army deployment to eSwatini schools

14 October 2021 7:15 PM

Cele: Action will be taken against those responsible for Gqeberha violence

14 October 2021 6:56 PM

Meshoe: Anything forced into the human body is 'medical rape'

14 October 2021 5:53 PM

