Other People’s Money Pieter-Louis Myburgh - investigative journalist

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:48
Southern Sun does a 180 degrees on its name ..8 years later back to Tsogo Sun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcel von Aulock - CEO at Southern Sun
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - The information regulator is ready to flex some privacy law muscle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - the lates update on collapsed Health Squared medical scheme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Sello Hatang. CE of the Nelson Mandela Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sello Hatang - CEO at Nelson Mandela Foundation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Uber just got safer for drivers and riders as the company launches new features Uber has launched a number of new safety features in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) including the ability to record trips audio. 7 September 2022 5:54 PM
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy 'Murder Mystery 2' Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week 7 September 2022 2:06 PM
'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure' How good was the transition from the apartheid-era South African Police Force (SAPF) to the democratic South African Police Servic... 7 September 2022 1:29 PM
View all Local
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse? The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the im... 7 September 2022 9:40 AM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
View all Politics
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels. 7 September 2022 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Run at first sight? What happens when you see your first love again Seeing you ex in public soon after a breakup can be awkward, but seeing your first love years later is worse. 7 September 2022 2:33 PM
Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy 'Murder Mystery 2' Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week 7 September 2022 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and p... 7 September 2022 11:48 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true! A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true. 6 September 2022 9:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia cuts oil, gas supply to Europe in retaliation to EU sanctions Moscow announced the move on Monday, following the hard-hit sanctions by the EU earlier this year. 6 September 2022 1:59 PM
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession. 6 September 2022 11:01 AM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years' time be the defining societal development across the world. 6 September 2022 3:56 PM
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on. 6 September 2022 9:45 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Other Peoples Money
Other Peoples Money
Other People's Money Pieter-Louis Myburgh - investigative journalist

Other People’s Money Pieter-Louis Myburgh - investigative journalist

21 February 2022 8:06 PM

Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of 'Gangster State' and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick


More episodes from Other Peoples Money

Other People's Money - Layton Beard , Spokesperson for Automobile Association

5 September 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money - Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

29 August 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi | Mec at Gauteng Education Department 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money - South African chef Karen Dudley

22 August 2022 8:05 PM

Guest: Karen Dudely | South African Chef 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money Hulisani Ravele, former YoTV presenter and Host of @947 Weekend Breakfast

15 August 2022 8:07 PM

Guest: Hulisani Ravele |  Host of @947  Weekend Breakfast and voice over artist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money - Actor Fiona Ramsay

8 August 2022 8:06 PM

Guest: Fiona Ramsay, actress | South African Actor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money Clive Morris, founder & CEO of Clive Morris Productions

1 August 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Clive Morris |  at Clive Morris Productions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money - South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Temba Bavuma | South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money - Hilary Joffe, Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day

11 July 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Hilary Joffe | Columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money: Rudolf Straeuli, Ex-Springbok coach and Lions Rugby Team's CEO

4 July 2022 8:02 PM

Guest: Rudolf Straeuli | ex-Springbok coach and CEO at Lions Rugby Team| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People's Money

27 June 2022 8:03 PM

Guest:  Songezo Zibi | Chairman at Rivonia Cricle|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy

Business

SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation

Business

'Transformation of Saps post-apartheid, government's failure'

Local

Lifestyle

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

Striking Putco bus drivers accuse company of threatening, provoking staff

7 September 2022 4:16 PM

