Other People's Money - Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield, Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco, shares the inspiring tale of how he, along with his fellow co-founders collaborated with a single vision of greater equality to the harsh reality that start-ups and small businesses face. He tells the story of how shared values, purpose, and understanding are essential to building a successful business as co-founders.
