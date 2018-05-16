Meet Sylvester Chauke, founder of DNA Brand Architects (one of Africa’s best)

Today at 16:10 SABC unions to meet management in a bid to avert strike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

Today at 16:20 UJ and HSRC Survey shows that 53% of adults think schools should not re-open until the current situation with Covid-19 improves Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof. Carin Runciman, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg

Today at 16:40 FIC report reveals suspicious transactions, money laundering on the increase in SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica

Today at 16:50 Public cautioned after hippo sighted near Fourways in Johannesburg Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Clifford Bull

Today at 17:10 Business and labour press for action for Ters relief Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Rob Legh, head of B4SA's labour workstream

Today at 17:20 Personal imports of meat and dairy products into EU banned since Brexit transition ended Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Gavin Grey

Today at 18:09 SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:13 Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 18:48 Telegram exceeds 500 million active users The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

