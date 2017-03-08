Ina Paarman's business started in her garage (now she exports to 32 countries!)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:05
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, is visiting Helpmekaar College in Braamfontein. It follows reports that the college sent out a newsletter to parents informing them that learners should return to school today
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education
Today at 12:10
Dip In Live: MINISTER BLADE NZIMANDE TO HOST A MEDIA BRIEFING OUTLINING CABINET DECISIONS ON PLANS FOR THE REOPENING OF THE POST SCHOOL EDUCATION AND TRAINING INSTITUTIONS, THE DEVELOPMENTS AND CONTRIBUTION OF SCIENCE AND INNOVATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST.
Today at 12:10
Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 12:15
Liquor Trader Formations requests meeting with Ramaphosa over alcohol ban
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 12:15
Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 12:23
SA funeral parlours consider buying coffins from neighbouring countries
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:23
Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines.
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:27
EWN Story: Stigma related to Covid-19- The multiple loss families experience... [Audio]
Today at 12:27
Neil Agget inquest resumes
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Today at 12:37
[Audio] DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen MP, announces the launch of the DA’s legal action regarding national government’s vaccine procurement and rollout strategy.
Today at 12:37
Are Independent schools ready for a return to campus?
Guests
Lebogang Montjane
Today at 12:40
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 12:41
It's who you know - ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal-
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 12:45
Zuma ‘respectfully’ declines to make Zondo’s audience.
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Today at 12:52
CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS.
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food -
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Latest Local
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable. 18 January 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passses 37K as 254 people die The Department of Health also announced that 12, 267 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. 18 January 2021 6:48 AM
Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says his passing marks the end an incomparable era in the history of broadcasting. 15 January 2021 5:45 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Shapeshifter
arrow_forward
Ina Paarman's business started in her garage (now she exports to 32 countries!)

Ina Paarman's business started in her garage (now she exports to 32 countries!)

8 March 2017 8:02 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paarman about how she turned her brand into a household name.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fabian Whate | Head at Naspers Foundry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

2 December 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Paballo Makosholo

18 November 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Paballo Makosholo | CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)

11 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Dov  Girnun | Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga

4 November 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Carlo Gonzaga | non-executive director  at Fiamme Holdings

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock | CEO at Valenture Institute

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance

22 October 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Gideon  Galloway | CEO at King Price Insurance

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market

14 October 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passses 37K as 254 people die

Local

Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

2 suspects caught with 10 guns, hijacked cars set to face more charges
18 January 2021 11:41 AM

18 January 2021 11:41 AM

Calls abroad grow for release of Putin critic Navalny
18 January 2021 11:22 AM

18 January 2021 11:22 AM

Devil's in the details: WhatsApp controversy raises digital security concerns
18 January 2021 11:18 AM

18 January 2021 11:18 AM

