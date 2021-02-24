Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Dischem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:08 International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helen Seeney

Today at 10:33 SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Tito's Budget Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 11:32 M&M Academy-Matric in the arts Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rolf Pearson

Today at 12:23 CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

