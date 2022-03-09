Shapeshifter - S’onqoba Vuba, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Perpetu8

Guest: S’onqoba Vuba | co-founder & MD of Perpetu8
Dr Ryan Noach | Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Rodger Foster | Airlink CEO
Guest: Keri Rudolph. Founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group
Guest: Amanda Dambuza | Founder and Group CEO UYANDISWA
Guest: Alex Parker | Editor-in-chief of Business Day|
Guest: Chris Weylandt | CEO at Weylandts|
Guest: Nick Jonsson | CEO at Jonsson Workwear
Guest: Lisa Raleigh - Fitness and Health Specialist/Business Woman|
Guest: Douglas Craigie Stevenson | CEO at Cell C|
Guest: Keitumetse Pule | CEO of Legal Standpoint |