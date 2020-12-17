Assistance needed to feed 5000 people

A fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View has left 5000 people homeless.
The fire is massive, and the flames are growing stronger due to raging winds. Living Hope's Founder spoke to Aubrey and said they have been asked to assist in feeding 5000 people with food and necessities.
Banking details for Living Hope are:
FNB (Living Hope Disaster Appeal Account)
Acc: 626 724 192 67
website:www.livinghope.co.za/donate/
