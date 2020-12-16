Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we cross over live to the states as we're joined once again by Jeff Belanger, award-winning, Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series on PBS and Amazon Prime, and author of over a dozen books - tonight bringing in the festive season early with some Creepy Christmas fun stories and holiday traditions as based on northern hemisphere European traditions and monsters.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of Mketsu and Associates Incorporated AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jason Bernic | Life coach
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.