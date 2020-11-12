Psychology Matter: Compassion Fatigue

On Psychology Matter we talk to Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist about the issue of Compassion Fatigue; what is it, how to identify it, who it affects mostly and how to deal with it.
The tollfree NPOwer helpline will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with counselling available in all 11 official languages and is now live on 0800 515 515.
Messages can also be sent to a dedicated SMS line on 43010 or to info@npowersa.org
More details about NPOwer can be found on https://www.npowersa.org/
SADAG:
To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,
Call: 011 234 4837
http://www.sadag.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=11&Itemid=114
For a suicidal Emergency contact us on 0800 567 567
24hr Helpline 0800 456 789
