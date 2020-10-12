Medical Matters: Arthritis in Kids

Guest: Dr Bhadrish Mistry | Paediatric Rheumatologist
Contact Details:
Private: 011 432 4822
Bara: 011 933 9796
At the moment the kids who are coming to the two Gauteng clinics – at Bara and the Charlotte Maxeke – are struggling with more than their usual lot in life: the doctors who run the clinics have reported that many families can’t afford to buy groceries.
These kids are on chronic meds and many struggle with constant pain.
To take meds on an empty stomach isn’t ideal. We have therefore decided to run a fund for groceries, even though this falls outside our direct aims.
This is the campaign: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/arthrtitis-kids-emergency-grocery-fund
Arthritis Kids South Africa:admin@arthritiskids.co.za
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist