Crime Time: Senzo Meyiwa case

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
SA has secured a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Helen Rees
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Uproar grows for removal of Donald Trump after storming of Capitol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:50
ANC celebrates its 109th anniversary on Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever says it is definitely affordable to secure the vaccines. 7 January 2021 5:13 PM
Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted. 7 January 2021 3:33 PM
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by... 7 January 2021 2:22 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
SAB heads to court in 'last resort to protect livelihoods' over alcohol ban In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it strongly disagreed with the introduction of yet another outright ban on the sale... 6 January 2021 5:08 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter... 6 January 2021 3:37 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time: Senzo Meyiwa case

Crime Time: Senzo Meyiwa case

29 October 2020 10:25 PM

Gerrie Nel | Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit  at AfriForum

Soweto Mandlanzi, the author of the book, Decoding 666-9: The inexplicable life of Senzo Meyiwa

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Deployment of soldiers in the Western Cape to enforce lockdown rules during the second wave of Coronavirus and the healthcare workers high infection rate

6 January 2021 11:16 PM
Sleep disorder, the causes, and treatments

6 January 2021 10:34 PM
Financial Matter: Saving vs Investing: Pros and Cons

6 January 2021 9:21 PM

Alec Riddle Certified Financial Planner

Namibia and Botswana oil and gas exploration

5 January 2021 11:16 PM

Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic | 
  Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader 
  Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist 

Persistent (Chronic) Pain

5 January 2021 10:17 PM

Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist, Special interest in chronic pain, health and wellness| 

Legal Matters: Lawful eviction process. The legal process one need to follow to evict non-paying tenants who do not want to leave property after buying or when renting out property

5 January 2021 10:14 PM

Sydwell Sibongile Mketsu | Managing Director of  Mketsu and Associates Incorporated Attorneys 

Alcohol ban and Consumer behaviour on New Year's Eve

5 January 2021 8:22 PM

Sibani Mngadi, Chairman of The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)

Medical Matters: Different ways to handle medical emergency situation

5 January 2021 8:15 PM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg| Emergency Medicine Specialist at Life Healthcare

27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

22 December 2020 11:18 PM

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the  Western Cape  

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How to cope with 'Festive Blues'

22 December 2020 10:24 PM

Jason Bernic | Life coach

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'

Local

Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb

Local

'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert

Local

COVID-19: SA funeral parlours 'running out of coffins, graves & storage space'

7 January 2021 4:44 PM

Protests erupt in Senegal capital over virus curfew

7 January 2021 3:45 PM

Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking

7 January 2021 3:33 PM

