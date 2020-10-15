Economic Recovery Plan Analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the economic reconstruction and recovery plan for South Africa to parliament earlier today and he said the plan aims to expedite the recovery of South Africa’s economy that was, like most economies, deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandla Lionel Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory, joined us to unpack this.



