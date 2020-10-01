Crime Time with Aubrey: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers

Guest: Johann van Loggerenberg is the co-author of the bestseller Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017) and Tobacco Wars (2019), talking about his latest book "Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers".



