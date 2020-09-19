South Africans Doing Great Things with 21 year-old Chevano Frans

Chevano Frans who has decided to open an outreach called Chevs Kitchen from his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats. It’s not however, just about feeding people but to raise awareness about the on-going plight of the Cape Flat communities as based on his own “blessing and a curse” upbringing there.



